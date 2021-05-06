Local florists working hard to fill Mother's Day orders by Sunday

ESTERO, Fla -- Southwest Florida florists are working long hours to fill an influx of Mother's Day orders by Sunday.

Moonritas Petals & Presents in Estero said it's seen more business throughout the pandemic and Mother's Day is no exception.

With people unable to travel as much and staying home due to COVID-19, sending a floral arrangement has been a great way to show someone you care.

Owners Severin and Jennifer Wiezel explained that about 90% of their business was online before the pandemic, and that clientele has only grown with the rise in popularity of online shopping.

It's working to fill thousands of orders by Mother's Day but said there are a few spots left if you still need to get something for Mom.

The Wiezels also demonstrated how to create your own arrangement for Mom on Fox 4 Morning News at 8:00 a.m. Here's what the finished product looked like: