Local fisherman finds message in bottle

1:34 PM, Mar 18, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs, dropped three messages in a bottle on Monday, Feb. 12 from a helicopter traveling along Lee County's coastline.

Two bottles contained $2,500 gift certificates valid for any purchase or services at the Fort Myers gallery. The third bottle contained a certificate for a diamond valued at $10,000.

One month later, the $10,000 bottle has been found.

A local fisherman spotted the bottle floating in the Gulf of Mexico about 30 miles offshore.

 

