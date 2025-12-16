Local father honors daughter's memory by fighting holiday overdose spike

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As families prepare to gather for the holidays, one Southwest Florida man is working around the clock to prevent tragedies that spike during this season.

Studies show drug overdose deaths increase by 22% during the holiday period, and Al Kinkle knows this reality all too well.

Father's 10-year mission to prevent holiday overdose deaths honors daughter

10 years ago today, on December 16, 2015, Kinkle lost his daughter, Kimmie, to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

"Kimmie was on life support this time of year, during the holidays," Kinkle said.

Since then, the founder of Kimmie's Recovery Zone has dedicated his life to helping others fight addiction. The facility's front wall displays images of young people who died from overdoses, but one picture drives everything Kinkle does.

"We might lose them over the holidays," Kinkle said.

Despite the personal pain this season brings, Kinkle isn't taking time off. Instead, he's on a mission to save lives when people need help most.

The numbers show the epidemic may have finally reached a breaking point. Overdose deaths in the United States fell by 27% last year, marking the largest one-year drop in history, according to the CDC.

"I will tell you this, this is 10 years we've been doing it here. And this community, Lee County, has stepped up to the plate big, big time," Kinkle said.

Kimmie's Recovery Zone has distributed more than 95,000 doses of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug. During the holidays, Kinkle and his staff work overtime, hosting marathon meetings to help those struggling with addiction.

"It's a great time of the year. But I think we need to be mindful of someone in the family that is suffering from something like that, that we take some time to understand them. But it's difficult," Kinkle said.

He emphasizes the importance of reaching out to loved ones who are struggling during this challenging time.

"It's good to reach out and try to understand and give them a little comfort. If you don't do anything else. Even if you don't let them come to your home, reach out and tell them you love them. It's a tough time," Kinkle said.

For those struggling with substance abuse over the holidays, help is available.

Kimmie's Recovery Zone will host marathon meetings on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at their facility at 507 Center Road in Fort Myers.

The Florida Statewide Substance Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 by dialing 211.

