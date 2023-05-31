Local employers to gather for community job fair in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — On Thursday, June 1st, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Grow Business Network will be holding a Community Job Fair. This is taking place at the SWFL Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Rd. SE.

Registration is open for both employers and job seekers. The Grow Business Network, in partnership with HR by Karen and Secure Staffing is hosting the job fair. If anyone is interested, you can register online here.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to two local charities, Dress for Success and Teen Challenge.

Local employers in attendance include:

Lee Health

Green Turtle Soft Wash

Sunshine Ace Hardware

Amazon

Primerica

PuroClean

BriersCPA

and more!