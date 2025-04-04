Local authorities share condolences after Florida deputy is killed

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect outside a store in Florida on Wednesday, according to FOX News.

Deputy Will May, 38, died after he responded to a call of a person trespassing inside a Dollar General store in Walton County in West Florida around 2 p.m., Sheriff Michael Adkinson of the Walton County Sheriff's Office said at a press briefing Wednesday. While inside, May engaged in a brief, 10-to-15-second chat with the suspect before he escorted the man out of the store from behind.

"That suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Deputy Will May," Adkinson said. "Deputy May, to his great personal credit and courage, was able to draw his firearm and return fire."

May shot and killed the suspect and managed to radio for help. Other deputies arrived on the scene a short time later and provided lifesaving efforts, but May succumbed to his injuries four hours later at hospital.

May was not meant to be working that day. He came in to provide assistance, with the incident being the last call on his shift, Adkinson said.

“My heart and my prayers are with Sheriff Adkinson and all of Walton County today. I’m sure that the family of Deputy May, blood and blue, will always honor him and ensure the community remembers him as the hero he was, ” stated Sheriff Bill Prummell of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the entire WCSO family, Deputy May’s family and friends, and the community who is navigating this unimaginable loss. Deputy Will May, your service and ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

May leaves behind a wife and two teenage children.

