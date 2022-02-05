Local artist shares story, creative drive ahead of this weekend's Art in the Park

NAPLES, Fla. — This weekend, plenty of local artists will be gathering for the new season of ‘Art in the Park.’

The monthly event connects shoppers and artists alike.

"It has to move me. It has to make me feel a feeling, whether it’s sad; whether it’s happy; whatever the emotion is- for me, myself- that’s what art is for me.”

For the last 17 years, Tamara Broker has been a professional artist living in Naples.

"The color, the music I listen to- all of that comes together," she says. "My purpose and my goal in life is to take something, recycle it, and make it with joy. My hope is they can bring it home and it’s going to bring them joy.”

Hailing from Kenosha, Wisconsin, Broker moved to Naples with her husband for a change of scenery. That scenery has found its way into her art. Helping influence her every creation.

“When we came here, I saw the palm pod," said Broker. "When I saw it, I thought it reminded me of a fish. My husband and I were scuba divers so I figured it’s a canvas. It started out becoming very abstract fish- it was like my own aquarium. It didn’t resemble anything in the water, just my own aquarium.”

An aquarium that takes plenty of time and patience.

“It’s a five day process. Whether it’s big, whether it’s small, it has to go through this process in order to become whatever I’m going to create.”

Aside from playing a role in her art, Naples has also had an effect in Broker’s status as an artist. To many, the city represents a place to slow down and unwind. For artists like Broker, it’s a melting pot of influence.

“Naples is the place to be, in regard to art," she says. "It’s hot, it’s happening, you’ll find all different kinds of venues, and I love that you’ll see pop-up shows all over Naples. It’s pretty exciting to see that happening.”

Broker says she has no plans of slowing down doing what she loves anytime soon. She even keeps track of who she sells her art to. But no matter the buyer, there’s just one thing she hopes her art achieves…

“When they look at it, I want it to make them smile. That no matter what kind of day they’re having- it could be the worse day- but if they’ll turn around and see that, they’ll smile. That’s what I want with my art.”

You can see more of Broker’s art this Saturday at the Naples Art in the Park. It will be taking place from 10-4 p.m. at Cambier Park just behind the Naples Art building.