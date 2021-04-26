Local agencies join efforts to pick up Cape Coral trash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A gang of trash left behind in Cape Coral neighborhoods requires a team effort from Waste Pro, and others. Councilman Tom Hayden says now the city’s Public Works department is getting involved.

“We have city trucks and employees that are also going around picking up horticultural. The intent is to try and get caught up,” he said.

He added local agencies are also lending a helping hand.

“We entered into a program with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where trustees will be helping pick up horticultural items,” he said.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno rolled up his sleeves and picked up lawn waste Monday. He’s working alongside court-ordered community service workers who are picking up waste in lieu of serving time in jail.

Hayden who's experienced waste left behind in his neighborhood for weeks’ on end understands what residents are complaining about. He says people have even shared suggestions of their own to get waste pro back on schedule.

Like resident Sam Dupont’s letter to Mayor John Gunter, recommending Waste Pro collect recycling every two weeks, rather than once a week to free up workers for bulk trash and horticulture pick-ups, which seem to fall behind the most. But, Hayden says not so fast.

“Recycling’s really popular in Cape Coral. I think at least in my neighborhood, and many many others around the city,” he said.

Dupont’s suggestion makes him concerned primarily about one thing.

“People might be putting their recycling in with their garbage,” he said.

Earlier this month, the waste management company told city council they’re so far behind due to the nationwide driver shortage. A few days ago council decided to fine waste pro $250 for every missed pick up reported dating back to March 26th

No fines have been submitted yet. But, just one week of missed pick-ups could amount to $150,000 for the company.

It’s unclear as of Monday night exactly how much the company will be charged in total. A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral says reported incidents are still being entered into their system and verified. Waste Pro will also reimburse the city for their supplemented services.

You can report missed pickups online, dial 3-1-1 or email 311@capecoral.net.

To find out where you can drop off your trash, visit Cape Coral’s website.