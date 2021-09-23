Lizzy the Literacy Bus is on the road in Charlotte County

There is a new bus in town, and it is not one you are meant to ride. Lizzy the Literacy Bus may be stopping in a neighborhood near you in Charlotte County.

The bus has been on the road since June, but the project started back in 2018. This was able to take place through the efforts of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2019, the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, United Way of Charlotte County and the Kiwanis Punta Gorda After Hours Club.

The Kiwanis Punta Gorda After Hours Club has provided over 8000 books which line the inside of the bus. The bus is designed to encourage reading. Kids can go on the bus and pick a book they like and take it home, no charge.

Books focus on kids in Pre-K through third grade although books are available for older and more advanced readers. This project was designed to instill the love of reading and give kids the joy of having their own book.