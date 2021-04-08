Watch
Little boy who has battled Leukemia most of his life gets new playset

Firefighters got together to build Adrian's new set
North Collier Fire Rescue District- Jeff Morse
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 07:51:52-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — When the North Collier Fire Rescue District learned about Adrian’s story they wanted to help.

Adrian has battled Leukemia for over half of his life.

The Fire Department says Adrian who is four, has a love for everything fire-related.

He has been known to ask his mother to visit fire stations.

They contacted the family to see how they could help and came up with a plan.

Local 2297 purchased a playset and formed a group to install it at Adrian’s house.

Volunteers started to help early in the morning. Costco of Naples provided beverages for the team.

Volunteers completed the playset.

Adrian now has his place to enjoy and play.

