Lithium-ion battery overheats and explodes inside warehouse, causing fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — This morning, South Trail Fire and Rescue, along with Iona Mcgregor Fire District, answered a call made by a local cabinet business.

The fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery that was left on a charger overnight, causing the battery to overheat.

The heat inside the warehouse reached very high temperatures, made evident by melted light bulbs, EXIT signs, a clock on the wall opposite of the source melted, a warped steel beam and the exterior wall showed heat damage.

South Trail Fire & Rescue and Iona McGregor Fire District

A water pipe located close to the source of the fire melted and sprayed water on the area keeping the flames in check, saving the building from further damage.

No one was injured during this incident. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The fire departments urge you to please read lithium-ion battery safety rules and how to correctly use and care for them. Read the directions and warnings for each device powered by these battery types. These devices include power tools, cell phones, laptops, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-cigarettes, just to name a few.