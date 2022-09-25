LIST: County emergency management status

As of Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the emergency management agencies of the counties have listed their statuses as follows:

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in Collier County due to Tropical Storm Ian.

Currently, there are no evacuation orders and the Bureau of Emergency Services has not opened any storm shelters or special needs shelters at this time.



Lee County is "closely monitoring" Ian, and there are no closures or limitations of county services associated with the storm. Normal operations are planned for Monday.

The Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as staff monitors, plans and prepares based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time.



Charlotte County has instituted a Level 2, or partial activation, of the Emergency Operations Center.

Limited staffing in EOC based on size and type of emergency.



The Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation. "As the track and intensity of the storm remains uncertain," they wrote, "there is a possibility that all public schools may close on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for evacuation center openings."

All Sarasota County Schools will be open Monday, Sept. 26 with normal operations.



"While Hendry County is not currently in the projected track," emergency officials stated Sunday, "staff is prepared to meet the needs of our residents should the track change. Should the need arise, the County will stage sand and sandbags to locations throughout the County. If this occurs, notice will be provided via our communication channels (email, social media and text alert).

Glades and DeSoto counties did not have information posted publicly at the time of publication.