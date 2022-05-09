Light to the World Church to host Law Enforcement Memorial

SARASOTA, Fla. — In honor of National Police Week, The Sarasota Police Department and Light to the World Church will host the 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor all the brave men and women who sacrificed and died in the line of duty.

Last year, 61 Florida officers died in the line of duty. The service will honor those who were killed in 2021 and those who currently serve and protect our communities.

There will be other memorial ceremonies throughout Florida during the month of May.

The service will be held at Light of the World Church, located at 3809 Chapel Chapel Drive at 9:30 AM.