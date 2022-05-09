Watch
Light to the World Church to host Law Enforcement Memorial

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, an unidentified man participates in a Blue Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wis. University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty. The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the police department’s office. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 15:47:32-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — In honor of National Police Week, The Sarasota Police Department and Light to the World Church will host the 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor all the brave men and women who sacrificed and died in the line of duty.

Last year, 61 Florida officers died in the line of duty. The service will honor those who were killed in 2021 and those who currently serve and protect our communities.

There will be other memorial ceremonies throughout Florida during the month of May.

The service will be held at Light of the World Church, located at 3809 Chapel Chapel Drive at 9:30 AM.

