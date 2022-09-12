Life sentence for Fort Myers man convicted of 2019 shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man who shot a woman in the face during an argument in front of her children will serve life in prison.

The State Attorney's Office announced that Bacillio Antemate Xolo was sentenced to life in prison for attempted second-degree murder.

The crime happened on November 4, 2019.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was called out to an apartment complex after getting reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found the victim, a woman, who had a gunshot wound to her face.

Witnesses told deputies that Xolo shot her.

He told detectives that he had been arguing with the victim prior to the shooting. He then shot her in the cheek, in front of the children. He told detectives he then threw the gun in the water.

Divers with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were able to retrieve the weapon from the pond, behind the apartment complex.

A jury found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of child abuse back in July.