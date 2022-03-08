License Plate Detection Cameras coming to Fort Myers Beach

On Monday, Fort Myers Beach Town Council approved to have automatic license plate detection software to monitor multiple areas around Fort Myers Beach.

Fort Myers Beach will work with Flock Safety to install the cameras and work with the Lee County Sheriff's Office who will help monitor them.

Six cameras were approved unanimously by town council on Monday...Two per location at three locations.

People FOX 4 caught up with around the beach said, "Cameras can intimidate some people but it shouldn’t be like that it helps police to observe and you got criminals out there that’s breaking into cars."

Town Manager, Roger Hernstadt said the town is installing the cameras as a collaborative project with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The cameras are for public safety efforts to provide automatic license plate detection software to monitor the towns sidewalks, side use paths, streets and roads...monitored by Lee County Sheriff's Office and can be shared with other law enforcement departments.

The Flock safety license plate camera agreement comes in the amount to not exceed $15,000 annually with a one time implementation fee of $1,500.

One woman adds, "Well I think safety is a good thing as long as it doesn’t come to big brother. Somebody watching over every minute that you breath and walk," as another gentleman added "I think it’s good as long as it’s used to solve crimes and not be in our back pocket looking at us."

A concern that some have and something brought up in Monday's meeting in regards to the cameras...

"There's been some news reports of some litigation with respect to these type of systems because of privacy concerns… I assume you are aware I wonder if contractually can we build in some language that helps protect us from litigation in terms of how we handle this information? Are there things that we can do defensively that preempt any litigation that may come our way as a result of this have you thought through that? Yes, we did we are aware of the litigation involving a sister community here in southwest Florida we believe based upon analysis directly with flock that's a service provider there that the facts and situation is an apples to oranges comparison but will take that into consideration and have those conversations to provide for that language in the agreement," says a Council Member during Monday's meeting.

Council also said if more or less cameras are needed they will bring it back to the council for consideration.

"Safety wise you know the way the world is today I think maybe it’s you know everybody thinks that big brothers out there watching it’s not that you know everybody is out there to keep people safe and that’s the way it should be," says beachgoer Don Frey.