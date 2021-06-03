Leukemia survivor returns to school in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — For some kids, the most memorable "Back To School" day is at the beginning of the school year.

For a Manatee Elementary student named Mallory, it's turned out to be near the end of the year.

She re-joined her classmates after receiving treatment for leukemia.

The initial diagnosis left her parents reeling.

"At the beginning, this was very hard for us," says her mom who credits the school's support and Golisano Children's hospital for Mallory's rebound.

"I am very thankful and blessed that God put the right people at the right time," says Mallory's mom.

Mallory's return to school was kept a secret from her classmates until she showed up.

"They were so excited," says her teacher, Rachel Patch.

"I told them we were going to have a special guest."

"It feels like she never left," adds Ms. Patch.

Mallory's mom says her little girl was over the moon about going back to school - especially the night before the big day.

"Oh my God, she was so excited," she says.

"She couldn't sleep."