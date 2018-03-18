Leprechaun Wildfire burns in Big Cypress

OCHOPEE, Fla. - An 85 acre fire, called the Leprechaun Wildfire, is slowly burning in the northwest area of the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The Leprechaun Wildfire is located approximately 1.5 miles north of I-75 and 1 mile west of Bunshu Grade.

The fire is being managed with resources assigned to the Anhiga Fire at this time.

Two single engine air tankers and a helicopter will be conducting water drops to check fire growth.

No closures have been reported at this time.

An additional smaller fire was reported and located in approximately the same area as the Leprechaun Wildfire. The cause of the fires are under investigation.