Two families need your help bringing their missing teenagers back home safely.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Gage Lenius and 16-year-old Mia Canales were last seen at their individual homes on New Year's Eve.

Gage Lenius lives on Edward Street; Mia Canales lives on Genoa Street.

The two are expected to be together.

If you have any information on the teens' whereabouts you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers or the Lee County Sheriff's Office.