Lehigh Acres Mom Caught on Camera Starting Brawl at Fort Myers Sky Zone

Fort Myers, FLA - A Lehigh Acres woman was arrested after deputies say she instigated a fight at Sky Zone in Fort Myers on Saturday.

Joslyn Figuero was arrested and booked at Lee County Jail. She's facing riot charges along with cruelty towards a child and causing a child to commit an act.

“So what you are going to see is a parent goes back in and then incites that child to physically fight again and when a Sky Zone employee gets involved there’s another physical conflict where people are getting hurt and we can’t tolerate that,” says Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

"Disappointing for me first and foremost because Sky Zone is a fun place people want to go and have fun with their children. They want to have a family day. The last thing we want is people fighting in Sky Zone. It’s unacceptable and we want from a parent or guardian to say this is wrong and stop it not incite that physical confrontation so it was wrong on many levels but I’m proud to say that we immediately addressed it and our detectives were all over it and we’re going to make certain that we do everything we can that people that go to Sky Zone... their families are going to be safe, their children are going to be safe," says Sheriff Marceno adding that Sky Zone has been great and cooperating with deputies.

Sheriff Marceno wants to make it clear there's zero tolerance for abuse and violence in Lee County.

Figuero is due in court March 21, 2022.

