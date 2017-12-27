Lehigh Acres man dies is Christmas night motorcycle crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcycle crash in Lehigh Acres on Christmas left one man dead.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on Lee Boulevard at the intersection with Aim Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Ramon Alba was driving a motorcycle westbound on Lee Boulevard when an eastbound pickup truck made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle.

Alba's motorcycle hit the right side of the truck and then hit another car.

Alba, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported int he crash.

Charges are pending further investigation.