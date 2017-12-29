Lehigh Acres man dies in State Road 82 crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of State Road 82 and Alabama Road.

It happened Thursday afternoon when troopers say 70-year-old Seven Morriem of Lehigh Acres was making a left turn in a minivan from Alabama Road onto State Road 82 but pulled out into the path of a westbound truck.

The truck hit the left side of the van, killing Seven Morriem and critically injuring a passenger, 68-year-old Janet Morriem.

The truck’s driver suffered minor injuries and is charged with not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash forced a complete closure of S.R. 82 for several hours.