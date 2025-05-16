Lehigh Acres man convicted of sex crimes against a child

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is convicted of sex crimes against a child, according to the Office of the State Attorney.

In March of 2023, the victim told an adult that Jerrylee Balkcom had committed criminal acts against them. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation which led to his arrest.

Balkcom, of Lehigh Acres, is now convicted of two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and two counts of soliciting a child or person believed by the defendant to be a child for unlawful sexual contact using computer services or devices.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 16, 2025.