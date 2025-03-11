Lehigh Acres man convicted of child molestation, Florida court documents says

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man from Lehigh Acres will face a sentencing for child molestation charges.

Graciano Lopez is convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12, according to the Florida State Attorney's Office.

The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County, prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Adam Sullivan.

The crime was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in January 2024, after the child victim told someone what happened, according to court documents. They claim the defendant groped the child while she was sleeping.

A status date to set a sentencing date is scheduled for March 24.