Lehigh Acres man convicted for sexually abusing children, trafficking girls

Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 25, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A jury convicted Jesus Francisco Santana Perez for child sex trafficking.

Deputies say 52-year-old Jesus Francisco Santana Perez trafficked underage girls providing them with drugs and use of his car and cash.

He was found guilty on the following charges:

  • Two counts of human trafficking
  • Three counts of lewd battery on a child
  • One count of use of a child in a sexual performance
  • One count of delivery of drugs to a minor
  • One count of delivery of alcohol to a minor.

During the four-day trial, the victims, their family members, and child trauma experts testified to the crimes Perez was charged with back in 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2022.

