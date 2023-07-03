Watch Now
Lehigh Acres man arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal hit and run

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 12:48:58-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) investigators said he hit a bicyclist and fled the scene.

According to FHP, the crash happened in Lehigh on Douglas Lane Sunday night around 9:35 pm.

32-year-old Zenaido Martinez Gomez was the one taken into custody.

Investigators believe Gomez was traveling east on Douglas Lane and partially entered the north grass shoulder and hit the bicyclist and a mailbox.

According to the crash report, the victim was transported to the hospital but later died.

The car Gomez was driving was located at an address in Lehigh Acres where he was arrested for leaving the scene involving death, DUI manslaughter, and DUI property damage.

The crash remains under investigation, Fox 4 will update you when more information develops.

