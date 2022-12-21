Lehigh Acres High School senior signs with Alabama Crimson Tide

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — On Wednesday December 21, 2022, LeHigh Acres High School's Richard Young officially signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Young is the number one rated running back in the country for 2023.

He was the winner of the Southwest Florida Football Offense Player of the Year in 2021. Young has run 1,755 yards, has 19 touchdowns on 196 carries in 10 games as a junior alone in 2021. ESPN says he is the 12th 300 prospect in the 2023 class to sign on with the Crimson Tide.

"I don't have to worry about other schools now. I'm locked in on Bama and I signed today."