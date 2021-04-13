Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District and Lehigh Elementary School host stuffed animal drives

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is partnering with Lehigh Elementary School on a stuffed animal drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families.
The stuffed animals will be used:
- For children who are immediately taken into their care and are placed into foster care.
- For the Children’s Advocacy Center, where they provide therapy to children who have been sexually abused.
- For Better Together; a program that works with at-risk youth/families to prevent them from coming into foster care.
Members of the public who wish to donate can bring a new stuffed animal to any of our fire stations listed below:
- Station 101- 1000 Joel Blvd
- Station 103 - 308 Gunnery Road
- Station 104 - 3102 16th St SW
- Station 105 - 636 Thomas Sherwin Ave S
Stuffed animals will be collected throughout April and delivered by our firefighters to Lehigh Elementary on April 30th.