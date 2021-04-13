Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District and Lehigh Elementary School host stuffed animal drives

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is partnering with Lehigh Elementary School on a stuffed animal drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families.

The stuffed animals will be used:

For children who are immediately taken into their care and are placed into foster care.

For the Children’s Advocacy Center, where they provide therapy to children who have been sexually abused.

For Better Together; a program that works with at-risk youth/families to prevent them from coming into foster care.

Members of the public who wish to donate can bring a new stuffed animal to any of our fire stations listed below:

Station 101- 1000 Joel Blvd

Station 103 - 308 Gunnery Road

Station 104 - 3102 16th St SW

Station 105 - 636 Thomas Sherwin Ave S

Stuffed animals will be collected throughout April and delivered by our firefighters to Lehigh Elementary on April 30th.