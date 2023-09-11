LEHIGH ACRES | Family awaiting answers after fatal hit and run

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — For exactly a year, the family of 40-year-old Ron Quillman, still waiting on answers, and an arrest, after he was riding his bicycle to his job at a Publix early on Saturday morning when investigators say someone driving a vehicle hit him on a road in Lehigh Acres and drove off.

"My brother missed his favorite holiday, first Christmas without him," says Elizabeth Qillman, Ron's younger sister.

His family sat down with Fox 4's Brianna Brownlee to discuss how 365 days after this tragedy, they're still waiting on answers.

In the days after Quillman's death, we learned about his job, moving to Southwest Florida from New York for a new life... a better life. "And someone just took that", his Mom adds.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has released a video of the suspected car from the crash. The department describes it as a 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna, a minivan.

"He lost his life and the person is still out there."

FHP assures Fox 4 that this case is still active. This fatal incident also serves as a reminder for drivers to be alert whenever they're on the road.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno sends this reminder, "If a traffic crash occurs, resulting in property damage, injury or death, the driver must remain on the scene under Florida law."

Ron's family says that the suspect just doesn't understand the pain the caused for their family. "You have to keep going."