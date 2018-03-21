Lehigh Acres church gets new, free roof

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - A Lee county church has spent months with blue tarps draped over their roof. Hurricane Irma damaged First Community Congregational's roof. Since then, church leaders have gone through contractor after contractor in order to get repairs.

"We probably had between 12 and 15 roofing companies come by," said Deb Frysinger, the pastor. "When the contractors saw we have little money and no insurance, they walk out and we never see them again."

A project manager from K. Simon Construction noticed the blue tarp on the church. The construction worker saw the church's outreach program in action. First Community Congregational serves hot meals two or three days a week for needy families in Lehigh Acres.

"We served over 150 thousand people with all our ministries," Frysinger said.

Kelly Simon, the owner of K. Simon Construction, decided to step in and give Frysinger and the church a new roof for free.

"I gave them a hug and I had tears in my eyes because I couldn't believe anybody can be that kind and wanted to give," Frysinger said.

K. Simon Construction Inc., will donate the labor to install the new roof. K. Simon Construction got help from a few other companies across the country with donations of shingles and other supplies.

The company said it hopes to start the project next month.