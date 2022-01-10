LeeWay customer service center hours reduced

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County is encouraging residents to use online services to obtain transponders for the LeeWay toll road service. This as customer service center hours are reduced temporarily due to COVID-19 staff shortages.

The county's online portal allows customers to get free transponders for use on the Cape Coral, Midpoint and Sanibel Causeway bridges, which use all-electronic tolling. Drivers with transponders are not charged an administrative fee.

Beginning Tuesday, the LeeWay Service Center on Colonial Blvd. will have reduced lobby hours for the next two weeks. New temporary hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

When normal hours resume, the website will be updated to alert customers.

Staff shortages also may contribute to longer hold times for customers who call the center at (239) 533-9297.

How do I get a free prepaid transponder?

You can get a transponder mailed to your house by creating an account with LeeWay and loading a prepaid account.

· Sign up for a LeeWay account at www.leegov.com/tolls.

· Fill in your personal and vehicle information, and denote whether you want the free transponder, or the hard case transponder ($22).

· Load your prepaid account.

· Your transponder will be shipped to your address.

· New customers must also pay any outstanding pay-by-plate tolls.

