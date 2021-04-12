LeeTran announces seasonal schedule changes; Beach tram service concludes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Several bus routes will return to their off-season schedules beginning Sunday, April 25, affecting service for Fort Myers Beach, Estero, Bonita Springs, the Downtown River District and the LinC connection with Collier Area Transit (CAT).

The routes that will be changing are Route 40, Route 110, Route 150, Route 410/490, Route 515 and Route 600.

Details are as follows:

Fort Myers Beach: Seasonal tram service will end Sunday, April 25, and Beach Trolley service will transition to off-season schedule.

The Fort Myers River District Trolleys (Gold 505 and Blue 500 lines) will end seasonal service on Sunday, April 25.

Route 600 will transition to the off-season schedule.

The Lehigh routes 110 and 515 will now be interlined on all trips. Interlined routes allow riders to continue on to their destination without transferring buses. At the end of the route 110, the bus will continue on to the route 515 and vice versa. Riders on board will not have to pay an additional fare to continue on this interlined route. Anyone taking the 515 to Fort Myers or the 110 to Lehigh will no longer have to get off the bus and transfer at Homestead Plaza where as of April 25, this stop will no longer exist. The 110 becomes the 515 at the Plaza Drive & Homestead Road bus stop #10971. This is also true the opposite way.

Details are available on RideLeeTran.com

Complete information about these changes can be found after the changes take place at RideLeeTran.com or by calling customer service team at 239-LEE-TRAN.