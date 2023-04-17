LeeTran announces seasonal route changes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LeeTran will end the seasonal river district trolleys on April 29th and plans further seasonal adjustments on May 11th to coincide with the opening of the new Transfer Center and Park & Ride location in south Fort Myers.

The seasonal changes include:



The Fort Myers River District Trolleys (Blue 500 and Gold 505 lines) will end seasonal service on Saturday, April 29.



Routes 30, 50, 80, 140, and 240 will no longer route through the Bell Tower shops but will route into the new South Fort Myers Transfer Center and Park & Ride, 13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.



Routes 590 and 595 will experience slight routing and scheduling adjustments to improve the flow and frequency of the routes near Merchants Crossing in North Fort Myers.



Route 590 will travel north from Pine Island Road onto Woodward Avenue and west on Stockton Street toward Merchants Crossing. A new bus stop will be placed on this road.



The layover location for Route 595 will now be at North. Cleveland Avenue and Littleton Road rather than at Merchants Crossing.

Routes 410 and 490 will return to their normal spring service schedule.



Routes 110 and 515 will experience slight routing and scheduling adjustments that will improve the flow and frequency of the routes.

The new Transfer Center and Park & Ride, adjacent to the Lee County Election Center, will include:

Seven canopied bus bays

A robust park-and-ride area

Proportionate space for bicycle storage

A covered waiting area with public restrooms

Technology-driven amenities

Infrastructure to accommodate future electric buses

A ribbon-cutting for the new Transfer Center and Park & Ride is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at 13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.

Details about LeeTran operations, updated schedules, and maps can be found at RideLeeTran.com.