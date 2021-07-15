LeeSchools TV intern wins student EMMY award

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has announced that LeeSchools TV intern, Grace Edmonds has been awarded a 2021 Student Production Award (Student EMMY) from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Suncoast Chapter.

Edmonds will now compete with students from around the country in the National Student Production Awards, hosted by the organization. Edmonds won in the category of Multimedia Journalist, for her story “Earning Their Stripes.” In it, she profiles Dunbar High School student Conner Daniels and her internship in the Cytometry Lab at Fort Myers based cancer diagnostic center NeoGenomics.

“I am just so grateful to have been nominated, let alone win,” Edmonds said. “Every day I’m learning in the field and my only plan is to continue to learn and grow, because this is only the beginning for me.”

Edmonds graduated from Island Coast High School in June and plans to attend Florida Southwestern State College before transferring to a larger university to pursue a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

The District is also congratulating Ashleigh Lucas on her two nominations for the Student EMMYs. Her story “Coming to a Zone Near You” is about the School District’s plans for smaller elementary school proximity zones was nominated in the Public Affairs/Community Service category. “The Lady Legacy” was nominated in the Sports Story or Segment category. Lucas graduated from Riverdale High School in June and will attend the University of Florida this fall to major in Broadcast Journalism.

The LeeSchools TV intern program offers high school students an educational television production internship that provides hands-on broadcast journalism experience. Students can learn and implement skills including recording, interviewing, writing and editing stories that they’ve researched from across the school district.