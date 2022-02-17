Lee County student arrested for sending out threats

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old Lee County student has been arrested according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for sending threatening messages.

A victim student received several threatening text messages, while on the bus, that consisted of shooting several students and raping another; they were all from an unknown sender on October 7, 2021 according to the LCSO.

The School Resource Deputies and Youth Service Detectives began an investigation and involved the Real Time Intelligence Center.

Detective's investigation led them to a 12-year-old boy who attends the same school as the victim.

The boy is charged with one count of Sending a Written or Electronic Threat of Violence