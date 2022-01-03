Lee Schools upgrades mitigation measures to combat rise in cases

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Schools will begin implementing higher standards of protection against COVID-19 due to the impacts of the Omicron variant.

As children return to class Monday, the district will engage levels "Red" and "Green" of their "Mitigation Matrix," which include the following:

Face Coverings strongly recommended indoors

Maximize physical distancing

All desks face forward, cohort of 2-4 students allowed with physical distancing when instruction warrants

Grab and Go meals so students can eat in their classroom or other school areas to accommodate more spacing

Cleaning supplies provided in the classrooms, locker rooms and equipment rooms

Perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas

Large indoor student gatherings during schools hours must be held virtually

Cancel all field trips for the month of January

Limit attendance (capacity) at indoor extracurricular events (ex: sports, performances) to ensure physical distancing

No visitors on campus during school hours

Clean and disinfect transportation vehicles between each run in the morning and each run in the evening when possible

Remain home with symptoms of illness, when sick, or awaiting a COVID-19 test result

The full matrix is available at the LCSD website [leeschools.net], along with additional COVID-19 information including how to report a positive case, and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

School leaders say full implementation of the above plan is expected by Wednesday, Jan. 5.