Lee Schools upgrades mitigation measures to combat rise in cases

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Schools will begin implementing higher standards of protection against COVID-19 due to the impacts of the Omicron variant.
As children return to class Monday, the district will engage levels "Red" and "Green" of their "Mitigation Matrix," which include the following:
- Face Coverings strongly recommended indoors
- Maximize physical distancing
- All desks face forward, cohort of 2-4 students allowed with physical distancing when instruction warrants
- Grab and Go meals so students can eat in their classroom or other school areas to accommodate more spacing
- Cleaning supplies provided in the classrooms, locker rooms and equipment rooms
- Perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas
- Large indoor student gatherings during schools hours must be held virtually
- Cancel all field trips for the month of January
- Limit attendance (capacity) at indoor extracurricular events (ex: sports, performances) to ensure physical distancing
- No visitors on campus during school hours
- Clean and disinfect transportation vehicles between each run in the morning and each run in the evening when possible
- Remain home with symptoms of illness, when sick, or awaiting a COVID-19 test result
The full matrix is available at the LCSD website [leeschools.net], along with additional COVID-19 information including how to report a positive case, and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
School leaders say full implementation of the above plan is expected by Wednesday, Jan. 5.