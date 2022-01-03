Watch
Lee Schools upgrades mitigation measures to combat rise in cases

Lee County Schools
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 08:08:24-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Schools will begin implementing higher standards of protection against COVID-19 due to the impacts of the Omicron variant.

As children return to class Monday, the district will engage levels "Red" and "Green" of their "Mitigation Matrix," which include the following:

  • Face Coverings strongly recommended indoors
  • Maximize physical distancing
  • All desks face forward, cohort of 2-4 students allowed with physical distancing when instruction warrants
  • Grab and Go meals so students can eat in their classroom or other school areas to accommodate more spacing
  • Cleaning supplies provided in the classrooms, locker rooms and equipment rooms
  • Perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas
  • Large indoor student gatherings during schools hours must be held virtually
  • Cancel all field trips for the month of January
  • Limit attendance (capacity) at indoor extracurricular events (ex: sports, performances) to ensure physical distancing
  • No visitors on campus during school hours
  • Clean and disinfect transportation vehicles between each run in the morning and each run in the evening when possible
  • Remain home with symptoms of illness, when sick, or awaiting a COVID-19 test result

The full matrix is available at the LCSD website [leeschools.net], along with additional COVID-19 information including how to report a positive case, and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

School leaders say full implementation of the above plan is expected by Wednesday, Jan. 5.

