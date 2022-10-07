Lee schools remain closed after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Superintendent of Schools of the School District of Lee County says schools will remain closed next week.

Dr. Christopher Bernier says they are closed because several schools are being used as shelters or suffered major damage because of Hurricane Ian.

He says a majority of schools are low needs, meaning they are almost ready to reopen.

There are others in the high need category, meaning significant damage or will need to be rebuilt.

The entire list will be released on Friday evening.

Dr. Bernier says most schools do not have suitable drinking water and remain under a boil water notice.

The goal is to return to school on Monday, October 17, 2022.

He says Wednesday, October 12th, the board will meet to discuss getting back into the classroom for all students and staff.

