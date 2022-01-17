Lee Schools online enrollment period interrupted by errors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Parents in the Lee County School system who were expecting to make enrollment changes for their 5th through 8th grade students are being met with frustration Monday morning.

Today is supposed to be the day for the school system's online open enrollment, but as of 8:30 a.m. the entire district website is displaying a server error message.

When functional, the website will allow parents to select the campus of choice for their children.

As part of the annual open enrollment period, the district sent PIN numbers to eligible families last week.

We are reaching out to school officials for comment and monitoring the website's status as the day progresses.