Lee parents prepare for open enrollment season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Parents of Lee County students can begin making their 5th-8th graders' school choices on Monday.

As part of the annual open enrollment period, the district sent PIN numbers to families last week.

Parents who pre-registered for Kindergarten were also emailed a PIN number and can choose their elementary schools online. Parents who were not mailed PIN numbers or are new to the District can enroll through email.

With the holiday weekend factoring as well as COVID concerns with long lines, the district hopes you'll take advantage of a digital open enrollment, which can be handled entirely online or through email. The steps necessary are available on our website at this page.

