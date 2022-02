WFTX

LEE COUNT, Fla. — Lee Health reports there are 133 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday morning. 5 of these patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children's hospital The staffed operational bed capacity was at 95%. The staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was at 91% and there were 14 COVID patients in the ICU. There were 844 COVID-19 patients seen be Lee Health emergency departments.

