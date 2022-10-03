Lee Health updates and re-openings after Hurricane Ian

Lee Health announced today that the Lee Convenient Care at Bonita Community Health Center will reopen tomorrow, and will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Two other Lee Health locations also reopened over the weekend. The Lee Convenient Care at Page Field and on Pine Island Road are now operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lee Health also announced that their Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) will be at the Cape Coral Hospital tonight, October 3, and at Lee Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.

The DMATs allow residents wider access to emergency services in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. They also supplement the hospitals' emergency and urgent care departments.

The DMAT was previously located at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

For an updated list of open locations, visit Lee Health's website.