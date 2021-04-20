Lee Health to offer free HIV self-management program

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is offering a free HIV self-management program in partnership with McGregor Community Services.

The six-week workshop is focused on education and awareness.

“There is a need for this kind of a program in our community, and at Lee Health, we want to meet that need,” said Sharon Krispinsky, RN, Chronic Health Program Coordinator with Lee Health.

The McGregor Clinic is one of the largest providers of HIV care in Southwest Florida. McGregor Community Services is a division of the clinic that offers different services to the community through their free HIV rapid testing, education, mobile unit outreach, and community mobilization.

Through the program, which was originally developed by Stanford University, participants will learn how to:

· Live with a chronic condition

· More easily manage your medications

· Understand the benefits of exercise

· Make smarter decisions related to healthy eating

· Work more effectively with health professionals

· Understand ways to manage difficult emotions

· Improve your sleep through different methods and tools

Virtual and in-person sessions are offered throughout the year. Participants of the program will be in small, confidential groups, and the classes will be lively and interactive. The next virtual workshop starts May 19th and runs through June 23rd.

For more information or to register, please call 239-343-9264.

