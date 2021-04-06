Lee Health to host drive thru health fair at Coconut Point location

ESTERO, Fla. — Lee Health is hosting a drive-thru health fair at Lee Health Coconut Point located in Estero on April 17th from 8 am to 11 am.

The goal is to provide health and wellness information to residents of Southwest Florida.

Participants will drive up to the first station where registration will be confirmed and they will be given a bag to gather materials from Lee Health and community organizations as they make their way through the route. Participants are required to wear a mask.

At each stop, participants will be greeted by wellness experts with information on health services, physicians, and local community resources.

Participants can expect to gain valuable insight and resources on topics including heart health, stroke prevention, nutrition, living an active lifestyle, rehabilitation services, memory care, breast health, COPD/asthma, cancer prevention, and care, hearing, vision, and behavioral health.

There will also be stations to provide information on resources available for seniors and families.

The Lee Health bloodmobile will be on-site collecting donations. Lee Health is currently in urgent need of blood donations to replenish supplies, and all blood received remains in Lee County to care for Lee Health’s patients.

For more information and to register for the health fair and antibody study, click here.

