Lee Health suspends COVID-19 vaccine requirements

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees.

This decision comes after an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is not currently implementing a vaccine mandate.

Mary Briggs, who is the System Director of Strategic Communications for Lee Health released the following statement on the health system's vaccine policy.

With the announcement this afternoon that CMS will not enforce vaccination of health care workers while there are court-ordered injunctions in place prohibiting enforcement of the provision, Lee Health will suspend enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine policy, which was developed in response to the CMS COVID-19 Vaccination rule. Until further notice, employees are not mandated to get vaccinated or file for an exemption.

We appreciate the clarity that this announcement provides in this very fluid situation so we can remain focused on our mission to provide compassionate and high-quality health care to our community as we have for more than 100 years.