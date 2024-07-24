Lee Health sees spike in COVID-19 cases

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like a strange time of year to get sick, but Lee Health says that's exactly what's happening. FOX 4 sat down with one of the health system's doctors, who says COVID-19 is peaking again in Lee County.

Dr. Stephanie Stovall works for Lee Health and specializes in infectious diseases.

"Our last peak as far as COVID was concerned was in January and we're seeing a similar peak now," she said.

Exact case count is not out for July but in June there were 1,838 positive cases. In May, there were about 1,000 less than June's numbers.

"It had been around 5% to 10% from March until early June and then it bumped up to 20%. Now it's at 35% so those kind of things can give us an early warning of it [the peak] coming. You're about to see more because it is so contagious," Dr. Stovall said.

In August 2023, cases did spike right around back to school time. They were nearly double what they are today.

Dr. Stovall says the severity of people's sickness, includes aches, pains, and fever for a few days to a week.

"It [cases] seems to be increasing slower in the last few days compared to the last two weeks so hopefully we're about to hit that peak and start on the downhill slide," Dr. Stovall said.