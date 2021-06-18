Lee Health Seeks O Positive Blood Donors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health needs O positive blood donations to help refill critically low inventory levels.

Since Lee Health is the region’s only trauma center, the blood supply must remain at healthy levels, so that patients are quickly cared for if an urgent transfusion is needed. Lee Health also holds blood centers that are the main supplier of all blood products for the entire health system

As World Blood Donor Day has just passed, the Lee Health Foundation is asking for community members to consider making a blood donation. While there is an immediate need for O-positive blood, Lee Health welcomes and encourages donors of all blood types to serve the community by donating blood.

If you would like to donate, Lee Health asks that you schedule a visit at any Lee Health Blood Donation Center by calling 239-343-2333.

Lee Health supplies all of Southwest Florida as a sole blood provider, and none of the blood that is donated at the centers is ever exported out of the region.

About 800 units of blood are needed per week, and the blood is not only used in the trauma center but to treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia, and a variety of other conditions.

For more information on upcoming blood drives and where and how you can donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

