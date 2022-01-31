Lee Health says there are 272 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says they are not experiencing a steep decline in COVID patients with its numbers plateauing between 250 - 280 patients per day.

Today’s Lee Health update:

There are 272 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

8 patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s hospital

The staffed operational bed capacity was at 93% this morning.

92% of operational bed capacity for the intensive care unit was the count this morning. 41 COVID patients were in the ICU.