Lee Health reports 350 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says they have 350 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.

This includes 11 children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.



This morning the hospital census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.



The intensive care unit was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.



There were 42 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.



Lee Health emergency departments saw 924 patients on Monday



Lee Convenient Care saw 448 patients on Monday.