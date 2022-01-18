Watch
Lee Health reports 350 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Posted at 3:09 PM, Jan 18, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says they have 350 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.

  • This includes 11 children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
  • This morning the hospital census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.
  • The intensive care unit was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.
  • There were 42 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
  • Lee Health emergency departments saw 924 patients on Monday
  • Lee Convenient Care saw 448 patients on Monday.

Lee TeleHealth is being offered to keep people out of urgent care centers.

