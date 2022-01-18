Lee Health reports 350 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says they have 350 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.
- This includes 11 children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
- This morning the hospital census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.
- The intensive care unit was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.
- There were 42 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
- Lee Health emergency departments saw 924 patients on Monday
- Lee Convenient Care saw 448 patients on Monday.
Lee TeleHealth is being offered to keep people out of urgent care centers.