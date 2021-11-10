Lee Health reports 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Health reports there are 28 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospital.

· Of these patients, 1 of them is a child being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, there were 4 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 8 COVID-19 discharges.

· 71% of ventilators and 17% of ICU rooms are available for use. They have 1 COVID-19 patient on a ventilator and 2 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,211 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19.