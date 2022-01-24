Lee Health officials say last week the number of COVID-19 patients decreased each day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health officials say there are signs that we may have reached the plateau of the omicron surge in Southwest Florida.

They say last week, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Lee Health hospitals has decreased every day, and the emergency department and Lee Convenient Care volumes have started to return to pre-surge levels.

Four people passed away in Lee Health hospitals from COVID-19 over the weekend and they are treating more than 300 COVID patients in a hospital-based setting.

Here is today’s report:

· 324 COVID-19 patients isolated

· 7 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity and there were 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Lee Health emergency departments saw 744 patients on Sunday approximately 13% of all visits were related to COVID.

· Lee Convenient Care saw 287 patients.