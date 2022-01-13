Lee Health offers urgent at-home care option

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reintroducing another alternative for patients seeking urgent care as longer wait times continue due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

DispatchHealth was first introduced in Fall 2021, and is a service for patients to receive urgent care health care in their own homes.

Patients can request an appointment at www.DispatchHealth.com, whcih does not require a referral. Lee Health released a statement, which says the new service can treat patients for the following:



Cold and flu symptoms

Minor sprains and muscle strains

Joint pain

Migraines

You can also receive treatment for anything elsey ou could get care for at an urgent care facility.

The virtual medical visit through Lee Telehealth is also an option for free and accessed by visiting www.LeeTeleHealth.org or via the Lee Telehealth app on your smartphone or tablet.