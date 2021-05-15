Watch
Lee Health offering free Chronic Pain Self-Management workshops next week

Photo by Adrian Swancar on Unsplash.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Would you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health is offering a free six-week “Chronic Pain Self-Management” workshop, a research-based program originally developed by Stanford University.

Information presented in the virtual workshop helps empower you to improve your quality of life by learning how to

- manage medication
- understand the benefits of exercise
- manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue
- make smarter decisions related to healthy eating.

Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain”.

The virtual sessions will be held on:

Wednesdays, beginning May 19, from 1-3 p.m.

Fridays, beginning May 21, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Please call 239-343-9264 for more information.

